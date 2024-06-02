As Jude Bellingham looked for his family from the pitch, and Carlo Ancelotti wondered about his cigar, Florentino Perez was already walking to the club car underneath Wembley. There were now official pleasantries to be handled after their Champions League win. He has done this so many times now and the Real Madrid president’s simple response on being asked how it feels said even more than intended.

“Well, we have one more Champions League than we had before.” Stirring stuff...

There was maybe a touch more romance when Perez described Real Madrid and the Champions League as an “everlasting love”, except we all know what weighs over that. They love it but want to destroy it. It was as recently as Monday that the proposed European Super League – an entity essentially representing his views – were celebrating a "victory" from a Spanish court case where they actually won nothing.