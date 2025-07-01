Real Madrid vs Juventus player ratings: Valverde impresses for Madrid during valiant Di Gregorio performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in the Club World Cup on Tuesday night in Miami, with Los Blancos booking a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The match started slowly at the Hard Rock Stadium with both sides trading blows in the first half, but it sprung into life when Gonzalo Garcia headed in from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Madrid dominated from there as Juventus slowly faded, with the Italians simply unable to put together any spell of sustained attacking pressure as Madrid closed the game out well.

And it was a composed display from Xabi Alonso’s side, who have now booked a quarter-final tie against either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.

Here are how the players rated from the match in Miami:

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois, 6

Had little to do but was fine when called upon. He’ll face tougher tests in the upcoming rounds.

Antonio Rudiger, 6

Was solid overall and did enough to put off Kolo Muani with that early chance.

Aurelien Tchouameni, 7

Marshalled the Madrid defence well and was solid throughout.

Dean Huijsen, 7

Defended well when needed as was solid in possession too. Had little to do in truth.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 7

Provided his usual crossing threat but was occasionally caught too high up the pitch, though his assist for the opener was a typically superb cross.

Jude Bellingham, 6

Was quiet in the first half but ended up producing one of the best chances of the opening period, though he couldn't finish it. Controlled midfield throughout.

Fede Valverde, 7

Provided his usual goal threat from both distance and within the box, and tested the ‘keeper on occasion, though probably should’ve scored. Managed to control midfield throughout.

Arda Guler, 6

The young Turkish playmaker showed plenty of invention and some great passing and touches, but was unable to make a mark on the match.

Fran Garcia, 6

Constantly looked to support Vini Jr and the Madrid attack, though wasn’t too effective. Defended well when called upon.

Vinicius Jr, 5

The Brazilian was industrious throughout but was often guilty of a sloppy pass and final ball, and wasn’t able to create or finish any chances.

Gonzalo Garcia, 7

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Was quiet early on but finished the opening goal brilliantly and was a willing runner throughout before being replaced by Mbappe.

Substitutes

Kylian Mbappe, 6 – Was central to the Madrid attacking effort after coming on, and was a real threat.

Luka Modric, 6 – showed flashes of his brilliance even in a tiny 10-minute cameo.

Dani Ceballos, N/A – Came on in the 90th minute.

Juventus

Michele Di Gregorio, 7

open image in gallery Di Gregorio made a series of good saves, notably during the first half ( Getty Images )

Made two good saves in the first half from Bellingham and Valverde, and several more in the second half. Could do little about the opening goal.

Pierre Kalulu, 6

Managed to keep Vini Jr quiet along with Alberto, though was nowhere for the goal when he probably should have been taking care of Garcia.

Daniele Rugani, 6

Was solid enough in parts and wasn’t at fault for the goal, though wilted under the sustained Madrid pressure later on.

Lloyd Kelly, 6

As with the rest of the back three, was solid in the first half but wilted a little in the early period of the second. Came off injured.

Alberto Costa, 6

Managed to keep Vini Jr fairly quiet and didn’t wilt when Mbappe came on, though didn’t offer enough going forward.

Manuel Locatelli, 6

Was never able to stamp his authority on the midfield but showed a good passing range.

Kephren Thuram, 6

Was excellent in possession at times but was mostly unable to contest the physical midfield battle with Madrid.

Andrea Cambiaso,

Offered a wide threat and helped keep the width for his side, though couldn’t find that final bit of quality in attacking areas.

Francisco Conceicao, 5

Fired a header straight at Courtois early on. Was threatening at time but too often guilty of not making enough of his possession, and was hooked before the hour mark.

Kenan Yildiz, 7

open image in gallery 20-year-old Yildiz was a constant threat for Juventus throughout the match ( Getty Images )

Was influential throughout and posed a constant threat to the Madrid defence, with most of Juve’s attacking play going though him.

Randal Kolo Muani, 6

Was a constant threat too but missed a golden chance to make it 1-0 early on, and faded as the game went on.

Substitutes

Nico Gonzalez, 6 – Was industrious when he came on, trying to make things happen, but could do little to help a limp Juve attack.

Filip Kostić, 6 – Was anonymous in his cameo as Juve’s attacking threat faded.

Teun Koopmeiners, 6 – Was anonymous in his cameo as Juve’s attacking threat faded.

Weston McKennie, 5 – Didn’t have enough time to affect the game.

Federico Gatti, 5 – Didn’t have enough time to affect the game.

