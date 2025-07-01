The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Real Madrid vs Juventus live: Team news and line-ups from Club World Cup last-16 tie
Los Blancos face the Old Lady with the winner potentially facing Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final
Real Madrid face Juventus in the last 16 of the Club World Cup tonight, with Los Blancos hoping to book a potential quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund.
This match marks the fourth game of Xabi Alonso’s tenure, with the Spaniard hoping to gel his side quickly as they reach the business end of this new tournament.
Florentino Perez has made no secret of his desire to win the first edition of the new Club World Cup, meaning there is plenty of pressure on Alonso, and standing in their way for now are a Juventus side who are looking to bounce back from a shambolic 5-2 loss to Manchester City.
Igor Tudor’s side have shown little to encourage fans since the Croatian took over at the Allianz, and while it looks unlikely that they will trouble this new-look Madrid team, Fluminense and Al-Hilal have proven that the ‘worse’ teams are capable of producing shocks at the tournament.
Real Madrid vs Juventus
Good evening
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Juventus.
The two European giants face off in Miami with a place in the quarter-finals on the line, with both sides still adapting to new managers.
However, Madrid are the favourites for this one, with Juventus’ weaknesses having been brutally exposed at the hands of Man City last week in a 5-2 loss.
