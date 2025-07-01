Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Club World Cup 2025: Results, fixtures and knockout schedule after Man City stunned by Al-Hilal

The expanded version of the competition in the United States rounds out the last 16 phase with Chelsea still in with a chance but Man City’s hopes were ended by Al-Hilal

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 01 July 2025 08:43 BST
Comments
Chivu defends Lautaro Martinez outburst

The Fifa Club World Cup 2025 continues with Chelsea in the last eight but Manchester City are out after suffering a shock loss to Al-Hilal.

Real Madrid will hope to avoid another upset later tonight when they take on Juventus, with Borussia Dortmund rounding out the last 16 against Monterrey.

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich are now preparing to take on Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were thrashed 4-0 by Luis Enrique’s side, who are now the favourites. Here’s everything you need to know about the Club World Cup and the full schedule and fixtures:

Recommended

Club World Cup schedule and fixtures

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid

Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto

Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC

Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica

Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC

Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal

Group H: Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg

Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus

Thursday, June 19

Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly

Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto

Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atlético Madrid

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo

Friday, June 20

Group C: Benfica 6-0 Auckland City

Group D: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea

Group D: LAFC 0-1 Espérance de Tunis,

Group C: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund

Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F: Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan HD

Group E: River Plate 0-0 Monterrey

Sunday, June 22

Group G: Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC

Group H: Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca

Group H: FC Salzburg 0-0 Al Hilal

Group G: Manchester City 6-0 Al Ain

Monday, June 23

Group B: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Botafogo

Group B: Seattle Sounders 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Group A: Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras

Group A: Porto 4-4 Al Ahly

Tuesday, June 24

Group C: Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich

Group C: Auckland City 1-1 Boca Juniors

Group D: Espérance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea

Group D: LAFC 1-1 Flamengo

Wednesday, June 25

Group F: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Fluminense

Group E: Inter Milan 2-0 River Plate

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-4 Monterrey

Thursday, June 26

Group G: Wydad AC 1-2 Al Ain

Group G: Juventus 2-5 Manchester City

Group H: Al Hilal 2-0 Mexico Pachuca

Group H: FC Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo

Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami

Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich

Monday, June 30

Match 53: Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense (Charlotte)

Match 54: Manchester City 3-4 (AET) Al-Hilal (Orlando)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Real Madrid vs. Juventus (Atlanta)

Match 56: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey (Miami)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, July 4

Match 57: Palmeiras vs. Chelsea (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Inter Milan or Fluminense vs. Manchester City or Al-Hilal (Orlando)

Saturday, July 5

Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)

Match 60: Real Madrid or Juventus vs. Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday, July 8

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday, July 13

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

How did clubs qualify?

The 32 entrants are listed below, as well as how they earned qualification:

  • Al Ahly (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League
  • Wydad (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League
  • ES Tunis (TUN) - CAF ranking pathway
  • Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) - CAF ranking pathway
  • Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League
  • Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League
  • Al Ain (UAE) - 2023/24 AFC Champions League
  • Ulsan HD FC (KOR) - AFC ranking pathway
  • Chelsea (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
  • Real Madrid (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League
  • Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
  • Bayern Munich (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway
  • Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway
  • Inter Milan (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway
  • Porto (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway
  • Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway
  • Borussia Dortmund (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway
  • Juventus (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway
  • Atletico Madrid (ESP) - UEFA ranking pathway
  • FC Salzburg (AUT) - UEFA ranking pathway
  • Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup
  • Seattle Sounders (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup
  • LAFC (USA) – 2025 Concacaf play-off
  • Pachuca (MEX) - 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
  • Auckland City (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway
  • Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores
  • Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores
  • Fluminense (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores
  • Botafogo(BRA) - 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores
  • River Plate (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
  • Boca Juniors (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
  • Inter Miami (USA) - Host nation slot

Odds

Accurate as of 27/06/25

Manchester City 11/4

PSG 10/3

Real Madrid 5/1

Bayern Munich 7/1

Chelsea 12/1

Inter Milan 16/1

Palmeiras 25/1

Borussia Dortmund 33/1

Flamengo 33/1

Juventus 33/1

Benfica 40/1

Botafogo 40/1

Al Hilal 50/1

Fluminense 66/1

Inter Miami 100/1

Monterrey 100/1

When and where will the Club World Cup be held?

The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States and begins on 15 June with the final on 13 July. The venues are as follows, with Miami hosting the opening match and the final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia
  • TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, California
  • Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida
  • GEODIS Park – Nashville, Tennessee
  • MetLife Stadium – New Jersey
  • Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida
  • Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida
  • Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington
  • Audi Field – Washington, DC.

What’s the format?

The top two teams in each group progress to the knockout stage, which begins with a last 16 stage, before quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. There is no third-place play-off.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in