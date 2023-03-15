✕ Close Klopp on Real task: 'If there is only a 1 per cent chance I would like to give it a try'

Liverpool face a mammoth task to keep their Champions League hopes alive when they take on Real Madrid in the round of 16 second leg tonight. The Reds have an uphill battle in front of them and need to overturn a three-goal deficit having lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.

A heroic European comeback – reminiscent of their famous victory over Barcelona in 2019 - is required if Liverpool are to reach the quarter-final stage but their form this season has been terribly inconsistent making this match a difficult one to predict.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have the firepower to trouble Madrid having recently hammered Premier League rivals Manchester United 7-0, but they have, at times, been woeful in defence – the victory over United was followed by defeat to bottom of the table Bournemouth.

Real meanwhile won at the weekend in LaLiga yet remain behind Barcelona who look set to take the domestic title, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side to focus on retaining their European crown. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema torn Liverpool’s defence to shreds at Anfield and they will want to lay down a marker that says Madrid are the to beat once more in Europe’s top competition.

Follow the action as Liverpool chase European glory when they take on Real Madrid: