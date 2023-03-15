Real Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more as Reds target big comeback
Jurgen Klopp’s men need to overcome a three-goal deficit after losing the first leg 5-2 at Anfield
Liverpool face a mammoth task to keep their Champions League hopes alive when they take on Real Madrid in the round of 16 second leg tonight. The Reds have an uphill battle in front of them and need to overturn a three-goal deficit having lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.
A heroic European comeback – reminiscent of their famous victory over Barcelona in 2019 - is required if Liverpool are to reach the quarter-final stage but their form this season has been terribly inconsistent making this match a difficult one to predict.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have the firepower to trouble Madrid having recently hammered Premier League rivals Manchester United 7-0, but they have, at times, been woeful in defence – the victory over United was followed by defeat to bottom of the table Bournemouth.
Real meanwhile won at the weekend in LaLiga yet remain behind Barcelona who look set to take the domestic title, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side to focus on retaining their European crown. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema torn Liverpool’s defence to shreds at Anfield and they will want to lay down a marker that says Madrid are the to beat once more in Europe’s top competition.
Follow the action as Liverpool chase European glory when they take on Real Madrid:
Liverpool starting line-up
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, Nunez
Pre-match thoughts from Carlo Ancelotti
“The message to the team is simple: we have to try to play as well as possible, just like in the first leg. We won’t try to calculate anything, we have to be in the game from the first minute.
“We have to go into the game with maximum intensity and enthusiasm and try to win it. We won’t rest on the advantage we have. It will be an open game, we want to attack and play our best attacking football.”
Liverpool ready to chase ‘one per cent’ chance against Real Madrid says Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rates his side’s chances of knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League at one per cent.
They arrived in the Spanish capital trailing 5-2 from the first leg and while Klopp has upgraded his assessment from three weeks ago, when he said Madrid were already through, the odds have not swung much in their favour.
Liverpool do not have history on their side either as only once have they overhauled a three-goal first-leg European deficit – the famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona in 2019.
No team in the competition’s history has ever lost the home leg of a knock-out tie by three goals and recovered, while only four have ever overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit.
Pre-match thoughts from Jurgen Klopp
“I said three weeks ago after the game that Madrid were through; now we know there’s a game to play. Even if there’s only a 1% chance, we have to give it a try.
“We have nothing to lose, and it’s a better situation than when you can lose everything. Obviously I would prefer Carlo’s situation, defending a three-goal lead.”
Real Madrid team changes
Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes to the Real Madrid side that dominated the game at Anfield.
David Alaba and Rodrygo drop out with Nacho and Toni Kroos replacing them.
Real Madrid’s starting XI
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid vs Liverpool prediction
No fairytale comeback this time around for Liverpool and the reigning champions will proceed to the last eight with a comfortable victory.
Real Madrid 2-1 Liverpool (7-3 agg).
Real Madrid vs Liverpool predicted line-ups
Real Madrid - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Jota
What is the early team news?
Real are missing left-sided defensive pair David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, but aside from them it should be a fully fit squad for Carlo Ancelotti to choose from. Rodryo will hope to start in attack, which would see Federico Valverde in midfield again as was the case in the first leg.
Liverpool have been handed a late fitness blow with both Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajectic ruled out of the trip to Madrid due to illness and injury respectively. Liverpool are still missing Luis Diaz and Thiago from their strongest potential line-up, while Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are also likely missing out.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
This fixture will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
