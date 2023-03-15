Jump to content

Liveupdated1678905887

Real Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more as Reds target big comeback

Jurgen Klopp’s men need to overcome a three-goal deficit after losing the first leg 5-2 at Anfield

Michael Jones
Wednesday 15 March 2023 18:44
Comments
Klopp on Real task: 'If there is only a 1 per cent chance I would like to give it a try'

Liverpool face a mammoth task to keep their Champions League hopes alive when they take on Real Madrid in the round of 16 second leg tonight. The Reds have an uphill battle in front of them and need to overturn a three-goal deficit having lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.

A heroic European comeback – reminiscent of their famous victory over Barcelona in 2019 - is required if Liverpool are to reach the quarter-final stage but their form this season has been terribly inconsistent making this match a difficult one to predict.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have the firepower to trouble Madrid having recently hammered Premier League rivals Manchester United 7-0, but they have, at times, been woeful in defence – the victory over United was followed by defeat to bottom of the table Bournemouth.

Real meanwhile won at the weekend in LaLiga yet remain behind Barcelona who look set to take the domestic title, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side to focus on retaining their European crown. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema torn Liverpool’s defence to shreds at Anfield and they will want to lay down a marker that says Madrid are the to beat once more in Europe’s top competition.

Follow the action as Liverpool chase European glory when they take on Real Madrid:

1678905887

Liverpool starting line-up

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, Nunez

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:44
1678905801

Pre-match thoughts from Carlo Ancelotti

“The message to the team is simple: we have to try to play as well as possible, just like in the first leg. We won’t try to calculate anything, we have to be in the game from the first minute.

“We have to go into the game with maximum intensity and enthusiasm and try to win it. We won’t rest on the advantage we have. It will be an open game, we want to attack and play our best attacking football.”

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:43
1678905565

Liverpool ready to chase ‘one per cent’ chance against Real Madrid says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rates his side’s chances of knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League at one per cent.

They arrived in the Spanish capital trailing 5-2 from the first leg and while Klopp has upgraded his assessment from three weeks ago, when he said Madrid were already through, the odds have not swung much in their favour.

Liverpool do not have history on their side either as only once have they overhauled a three-goal first-leg European deficit – the famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona in 2019.

No team in the competition’s history has ever lost the home leg of a knock-out tie by three goals and recovered, while only four have ever overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit.

Liverpool ready to chase ‘one per cent’ chance in Madrid says Jurgen Klopp

The Reds trail 5-2 to Real Madrid from the home leg of their Champions League tie.

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:39
1678905265

Pre-match thoughts from Jurgen Klopp

“I said three weeks ago after the game that Madrid were through; now we know there’s a game to play. Even if there’s only a 1% chance, we have to give it a try.

“We have nothing to lose, and it’s a better situation than when you can lose everything. Obviously I would prefer Carlo’s situation, defending a three-goal lead.”

(EPA)
Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:34
1678904990

Real Madrid team changes

Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes to the Real Madrid side that dominated the game at Anfield.

David Alaba and Rodrygo drop out with Nacho and Toni Kroos replacing them.

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:29
1678904670

Real Madrid’s starting XI

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:24
1678904425

Real Madrid vs Liverpool prediction

No fairytale comeback this time around for Liverpool and the reigning champions will proceed to the last eight with a comfortable victory.

Real Madrid 2-1 Liverpool (7-3 agg).

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:20
1678904125

Real Madrid vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

Real Madrid - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:15
1678903825

What is the early team news?

Real are missing left-sided defensive pair David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, but aside from them it should be a fully fit squad for Carlo Ancelotti to choose from. Rodryo will hope to start in attack, which would see Federico Valverde in midfield again as was the case in the first leg.

Liverpool have been handed a late fitness blow with both Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajectic ruled out of the trip to Madrid due to illness and injury respectively. Liverpool are still missing Luis Diaz and Thiago from their strongest potential line-up, while Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are also likely missing out.

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:10
1678903525

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This fixture will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Michael Jones15 March 2023 18:05

