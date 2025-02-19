Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead Champions League play-off decider
Pep Guardiola’s men trail by one-goal after Madrid’s 3-2 triumph at the Etihad stadium
Real Madrid host Manchester City in the Champions League this evening with the two teams set to renew their rivalry as they both seek to progress to the last-16 stage of the competition.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side hold the advantage after a thrilling finale to the first leg at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland sent City into the lead before Kylian Mbappe equalised on the hour mark. A converted Haaland penalty 10 minutes from time seemed to be enough for City only for Brahim Diaz to score for the visitors before Jude Bellingham netted a stoppage time winner.
Trailing by a goal ahead of this second leg means City have a ‘one percent chance’ of getting through according to Pep Guardiola and with a weakened defence the Premier League champions have their work cut out at the Bernabeau tonight.
Follow along with all the latest Champions League updates from our live blog below:
When is Real Madrid vs Manchester City?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 19 February at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.
Manchester City face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s side facing a difficult task to make the competition's last 16.
City travel to the Spanish capital looking to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg, after a late lapse in concentration saw them turn a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 loss thanks to late goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham.
And while Saturday’s 4-0 demolition of Newcastle will give City plenty of hope, an away match against tournament royalty is a decidedly more difficult task.
City have won just once at the Bernabeu – in 2019/20 – and they will need to repeat that feat if they are to have any chance of making the next round, with tonight’s match promising yet more drama between these two great recent rivals.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Real Madrid host Manchester City.
The two clubs renew their rivalry for one more game with the winner taking a place in the last-16 of Europe’s top competition.
Real lead this two-legged tie 3-2 after leaving it late to defeat City at the Etihad Stadium but the Premier League champions will be hoping for some revenge tonight.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
