Manchester City and Real Madrid vie for a spot in the final of the Champions League with the tie nicely poised after a seven-goal first leg.

The visitors fought back to trail by just a single goal after the encounter at the Etihad Stadium and have already turned around a first leg deficit once in this campaign in the last-16 against Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were confirmed as La Liga champions at the weekend.

They face a Manchester City team desperate for another chance at the Champions League trophy that they still have not won having been beaten by Chelsea in last season’s final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Real Madrid vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 May at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage set to begin at 7pm. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

David Alaba is a major injury doubt for Real Madrid. The Austrian was forced off at half-time in the first leg and was absent from training on Sunday. Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale also missed the session and appear again unlikely to be involved, but Casemiro played an hour of the weekend La Liga win, and may start.

Pep Guardiola hinted after Manchester City’s thrashing of Leeds that Kyle Walker may miss the remainder of the season, while Nathan Ake was also limping as Oleksandr Zinchenko replaced him during that 4-0 victory. Guardiola seemed slightly more optimistic that John Stones might be available, but the centre-half remains doubtful, which could leave the visitors short of squad options at the back in the Spanish capital.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Manchester City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Odds

Real Madrid win 5/2

Draw 3/1

Manchester City win 11/10

Prediction

The second leg should again be enthralling with so much on the line, and Manchester City might just sneak through on aggregate with a draw on the night. Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City (5-6 agg.)