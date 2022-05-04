Real Madrid vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League semi-final play out tonight?
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg
The second place in the Champions League final will be decided as Real Madrid host Manchester City.
After a pulsating first leg that ended 4-3, Pep Guardiola’s side hold a slender advantage as they again seek the continental success that has thus far eluded them.
FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the second-leg action as Real Madrid host Man City
They travel to meet a side full of serial winners who will draw upon their last-16 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, progressing on aggregate having similarly trailed after the first leg.
Between the two legs, a win over Espanyol sealed the Spanish title for Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win each of Europe’s big five major leagues.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Real Madrid vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 May at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage set to begin at 7pm. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Confirmed line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Manchester City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden - tbc
Odds
Real Madrid win 5/2
Draw 3/1
Manchester City win 11/10
Prediction
The second leg should again be enthralling with so much on the line, and Manchester City might just sneak through on aggregate with a draw on the night. Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City (5-6 agg.)
