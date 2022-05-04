Is Real Madrid vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 04 May 2022 18:40
Comments
Manchester City prepare for Real Madrid

Manchester City will hope to reach a second consecutive Champions League final as they take on Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side lead 4-3 after a brilliant first leg at the Etihad Stadium in which both sides struggled to contain the offensive strength of their opposition.

Karim Benzema added two more to his tally in a remarkable individual season and may again need to be influential.

Both sides secured 4-0 league wins at the weekend - Real Madrid’s victory confirmed their La Liga title, while Manchester City’s kept them ahead of Liverpool in a harder-fought Premier League race.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Real Madrid vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 May at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage set to begin at 7pm. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Manchester City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden - tbc

Odds

Real Madrid win 5/2

Draw 3/1

Manchester City win 11/10

Prediction

The second leg should again be enthralling with so much on the line, and Manchester City might just sneak through on aggregate with a draw on the night. Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City (5-6 agg.)

