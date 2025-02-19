Is Real Madrid vs Manchester City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League play-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s side facing a difficult task to make the competition's last 16.

City travel to the Spanish capital looking to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg, after a late lapse in concentration saw them turn a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 loss thanks to late goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham.

And while Saturday’s 4-0 demolition of Newcastle will give City plenty of hope, an away match against tournament royalty is a decidedly more difficult task.

City have won just once at the Bernabeu – in 2019/20 – and they will need to repeat that feat if they are to have any chance of making the next round, with tonight’s match promising yet more drama between these two great recent rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 19 February at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

What is the team news?

Carlo Ancelotti has no new injury concerns after the weekend’s draw to Osasuna, with the Italian potentially welcoming back some key names.

Reports from Spain suggest that Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Lucas Vasquez could all return to the squad tonight, though Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain out for the season.

City boss Guardiola now knows that he will be without Manuel Akanji for around eight weeks, and there will also be late fitness tests for Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, who both sat out the weekend’s win over Newcastle.

There were some fears that Erling Haaland had injured himself towards the end of the weekend’s win, but Guardiola later said that the “doctors didn’t come with bad news” regarding the issue.

Predicted line-ups

Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy; Rodrygo, Camavinga, Ceballos, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vini Jr.

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Gonzalez. Gundogan; Savinho, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland.

Odds

Madrid win - 5/6

Draw - 10/3

Man City win - 13/5

Prediction

City’s win over Newcastle showed that they are still capable of brilliant performances, though Madrid have become experts at winning matches in this competition, and it looks unlikely that City will have enough to grab an away win to overturn the deficit from the first leg.

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.