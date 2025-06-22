The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Real Madrid vs Pachuca live: Club World Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Xabi Alonso is without Kylian Mbappe as Los Blancos target first group win
Real Madrid face CF Pachuca in the Club World Cup group stages this evening with the aim of getting a first win on the board following a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in their tournament opener.
Trent Alexander-Arnold made his debut for the club in that previous match but has yet to settle into the rhythm desired but new head coach Xabi Alonso and will hope to impress in tonight’s match instead.

However, key striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the match due to gastroenteritis after the Frenchman was hospitalised ahead of the draw with Al-Hilal. He is out of hospital now but still needs time to fully recover before he can play an active role in Madrid’s campaign.
This match is also crucial for Pachuca who are on the verge of an early exit following a 2-1 defeat to RB Salzburg on Wednesday. The Mexican club finished eighth in Liga MX this season and should pose no trouble to Los Blancos who will hope to settle into Alonso’s style as soon as possible.
Follow all the action from North Carolina with our live blog below
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.
Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.
Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.
And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.
When and where is Real Madrid v Pachuca?
Real Madrid face Pachuca at 3pm ET in Charlotte today, Sunday 22 June. That is 8pm BST.
The match will take place at the Bank of America Stadium, which is the home of NFL side Carolina Panthers and Dean Smith-managed MSL team Charlotte FC.
Real Madrid vs Pachuca
Real Madrid face Pachuca at the Club World Cup after drawing to Al Hilal on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut for the club.
The Spanish giants drew 1-1 to the Saudi Arabian outfit after Ruben Neves’ penalty pegged back Gonzalo Garcia’s opener, with Federico Valverde having a late spot-kick saved.
The clash was also Xabi Alonso’s first in charge after moving from Bayer Leverkusen, and included a list of Los Blancos’ top stars such as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius alongside new Premier League recruit Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.
Mexico’s Pachuca, winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2024, lost 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg in their tournament opener.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Club World Cup action as Real Madrid take on Pachuca in the group stages.
Madrid drew their opening match 1-1 against Al-Hilal and must win tonight if they hope to secure a place in the knockout rounds.
Trent Alexander-Arnold made his debut in the previous game and will hope to impress tonight.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
