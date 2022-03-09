Close Neymar on his shape and PSG ambitions ahead of Real Madrid clash

Follow all the action as Real Madrid host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side take a 1-0 lead to the Bernabeu after Kylian Mbappe struck in the 94th minute in Paris to secure a last-gasp victory. It was well deserved too, with PSG having dominated the game, and their advantage might have been greater had Lionel Messi not missed from the penalty spot earlier in the match. Their build-up to this crucial game has been disrupted by injury concerns over Mbappe, though, after the Frenchman picked up a knock in training.

The Spanish champions have made no secret of their attempts to lure Mbappe to Madrid in the summer, and the outcome of this tie could end up being crucial in that pursuit. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been in strong form domestically, winning four of their last five league games to maintain their lead in the title race, but will have to make do without the suspended pair of Ferland Mendy and Casemiro tonight

Follow the live action as Real Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain: