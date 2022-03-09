Real Madrid vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as two of Europe’s footballing heavyweights compete for a place in the quarter-finals
Follow all the action as Real Madrid host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side take a 1-0 lead to the Bernabeu after Kylian Mbappe struck in the 94th minute in Paris to secure a last-gasp victory. It was well deserved too, with PSG having dominated the game, and their advantage might have been greater had Lionel Messi not missed from the penalty spot earlier in the match. Their build-up to this crucial game has been disrupted by injury concerns over Mbappe, though, after the Frenchman picked up a knock in training.
The Spanish champions have made no secret of their attempts to lure Mbappe to Madrid in the summer, and the outcome of this tie could end up being crucial in that pursuit. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been in strong form domestically, winning four of their last five league games to maintain their lead in the title race, but will have to make do without the suspended pair of Ferland Mendy and Casemiro tonight
Follow the live action as Real Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain:
Real Madrid vs PSG: The first leg
Paris Saint-Germain dominated for long periods but came up against a resolute Real Madrid side who looked to have gone to the French capital determined not to play themselves out of the tie.
After Thibaut Courtois saved Lionel Messi’s second-half penalty, it appeared that they would return to Spain on level terms but Kylian Mbappé had other ideas.
He scored in the 94th minute of the game to give PSG a famous win and a one-goal advantage heading into tonight’s fixture.
Real Madrid vs PSG
Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the possibility of Toni Kroos playing for Real Madrid this evening claiming that the 32-year-old would only feature if he is 100% recovered from his injury. The Real boss said:
Real Madrid vs PSG
Kylian Mbappe has been included Paris St-Germain’s squad for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Real Madrid despite nursing a foot injury.
Mbappe could play despite a knock in training but Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of facing his former employers.
For Madrid Casemiro misses out through suspension and fellow midfielder Toni Kroos (hamstring) is also a doubt. Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde may start in their place
Real Madrid vs PSG
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Real Madrid’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in what is a huge clash between two of European football’s elite at the Bernabeu.
An early exit would be a bitter blow to both teams, who are both expected to challenge for the Champions League title every season.
There is even more pressure on PSG, and manager Mauricio Pochettino, as the French club aim to win the competition for the first time but they will take a one-goal lead into the match thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s late winner at the Parc des Princes last month.
Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and will face a late fitness test to see if he is to line up alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi - who is returning to Madrid for the first time since leaving rivals Barcelona last summer.
