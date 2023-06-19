Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Madrid have completed the loan signing of veteran Spanish striker Joselu, a week after Karim Benzema’s equally surprising departure.

Formerly a youngster in the Real Madrid B team who played just twice for the senior side over a decade ago under Jose Mourinho, the Stuttgart-born 33-year-old has since gone on to play for the likes of Hoffenheim and Alaves, while also spending three years in England.

Joselu signed for Stoke City in 2015 but played just one season there before a loan back in Spain, thereafter signing for Newcastle in 2017 and spending two seasons in the north east. A return to Spain saw him show his most consistent form as he approached 30 years of age, however, with three seasons at Alaves returning a double-figures goal tally each season.

That all led to a career-best season last year after signing for Espanyol. Joselu finished as LaLiga’s third-highest goalscorer with 16 to his name, culminating in winning four caps for the Spanish national team - scoring three times - including an appearance in Sunday’s Uefa Nations League shootout triumph over Croatia where he netted his nation’s first penalty.

Despite his efforts in front of goal, Espanyol were relegated from the top flight - but Joselu will be staying put, after now sealing a season-long loan to the Santiago Bernabeu club, who finished second.

Real also have a reported option to buy him at the end of the season, with Joselu’s contract at Espanyol running until 2025.

Los Blancos had been linked with a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who has informed his club he will not sign a contract extension.

But Real club president Florentino Perez was recorded signing autographs for supporters over the weekend when one asked about Joselu’s arrival and any more potential signings, with Perez suggesting there would be no further incomings across the summer.

That follows the big-money signing of Jude Bellingham last week, bolstering Real’s midfield for the immediate- and long-term.

In related news, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to take over as Brazil’s national team manager when his contract expires next month, with multiple reports claiming he’ll sign a contract to do so once he enters the final six months of his Real Madrid deal, per Fifa rules.