Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia postponed amid deadly flooding in Spain

Valencia’s match against Real Madrid this weekend has been postponed due to the deadly floods which killed at least 95 people in the Spanish region.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said LaLiga games, women’s matches and youth fixtures due to be played in the Valencian area have been called off.

Valencia has been declared a “disaster zone” by Spain’s prime minister authorities have warned against non-essential travel in the region.

Real Madrid were set to travel to the Mestalla on Saturday but all games in the Valencian region will be rescheduled, as per LaLiga’s request.

Three days of mourning have also been declared with many people still missing following this week’s torrential rain - amounting to a year’s worth in just eight hours in some areas.

"Beyond the postponements, Spanish football wanted to show its solidarity with the people affected, especially with the families of those who have died in this natural disaster," the RFEF said.

"For this reason, all the matches played yesterday in competitions organised by the RFEF were preceded by respectful minutes of silence. This will be repeated over the weekend."

On Wednesday, the RFEF postponed six midweek Copa del Rey matches featuring LaLiga clubs like Valencia, Getafe and Real Sociedad after authorities advised against all non-essential travel in the region.

Meanwhile, MotoGP riders said it would be unethical to stage the season’s final race in Valencia, with six-times champion Marc Marquez saying funds needed to go to people devastated by floods instead of being spent on repairs for the event.

At least 95 people have been killed in flooding has also affected the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which hosts the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix, with pictures and videos on social media showing extensive damage to approach roads for the venue.

MotoGP said the circuit itself was in good condition, adding that they were committed to holding the race on the scheduled date.

“Ethically speaking, I don’t think it should be held. Now (the organisers) have to meet and decide, but (if it were up to me) I would have already decided,” Marquez told reporters.

“There would have to be another race, one to close the championship, but somewhere else. The only idea that would make sense would be if all the proceeds (from the event) went to the families (affected)...

“As a Spaniard it is very difficult to see these images. We know that the area around the circuit has been badly damaged, but it doesn’t make sense to spend money on repairing that. Resources should go to helping people.”

