Real Madrid have suffered a blow with the news that Raphael Varane will not make Wednesday’s trip to London to take on Chelsea after picking up a thigh injury.

Los Blancos must score at Stamford Bridge in the second leg after being held 1-1 by the Blues in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The France international suffered the injury during the 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, which saw him leave the game at half-time.

Newspaper AS speculated that Varane will miss around 10 days, which would likely see him miss Sunday’s crucial match against title rivals Sevilla, as well as next Thursday’s trip to Granada.

Varane was absent throughout the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool due to testing positive for Covid-19, though he was able to recover and complete 90 minutes in Valdebebas last week against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez will also miss the second leg for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

But there is more positive news with the return of first-choice left back Ferland Mendy and captain Sergio Ramos, both of whom took part in full training on Monday.

Real are now two points off leaders Atletico Madrid, with four matches remaining in the season.

Karim Benzema cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s away goal in the closely-fought first leg, with the winner destined to face Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain in the Istanbul final.