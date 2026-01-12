Chelsea to leave Reece James and Cole Palmer semi-final decision to last minute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will make late decisions on the fitness of Reece James and Cole Palmer ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

Blues captain James and forward Palmer were notable absentees for Rosenior’s first game in charge after missing Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round win at Charlton as precautionary measures.

Defender Malo Gusto also sat out the victory at The Valley and is another who will be assessed, while midfielder Moises Caicedo is suspended after collecting two yellow cards in the earlier rounds.

“We’ve had no injury problems coming out from Charlton, which is a really, really good thing,” said Rosenior.

“I’ll make a decision on Cole, Reece and Malo tomorrow. I’m giving them some extra time. I’ve got time to make a decision. I haven’t made a decision on the team. We’ll make that decision tomorrow or on the morning of Wednesday.

“They’re being managed and it was a good time for them to rest in an FA Cup game.

“I believe in this group. There’s no reason to take risks on players’ health, if you believe you can win the game and they can come through and get extra training sessions and extra bits of work, and that’s the way it’s worked out so far.”

Former Hull and Strasbourg head coach Rosenior has enjoyed a whirlwind week since being appointed on a six-year contract last Tuesday.

With Arsenal set to make the short trip across London, he will be at Stamford Bridge for the first time since playing in a charity match at the ground approximately five years ago.

The 41-year-old would like to emulate the longevity of opposition manager Mikel Arteta but is also fully focused on striving for success in the short term.

Arteta, who was appointed in December 2019, has the Gunners six points clear at the top of the Premier League and in contention for four major trophies, albeit the only silverware of his tenure was the FA Cup in 2020.

“I’d love to be here for six years and longer; I’ll be here as long as possible,” said Rosenior.

“But I’m aware in order for that to happen, I need to win, it’s as simple as that.

“I understand every club has a different project. But the idea in any project is that every game you play you’re trying to win it.

“Yes, I’ve got ideas about what I want the team to look like in a year’s time, two years, three years’ time. But I think I’ve got enough resources and enough tools with me now to win now. I’ve made that clear to the players.

“We’re going to give it our best shot on Wednesday. Hopefully we’ll go and attack the game.”

League leaders Arsenal enhanced their enviable set-piece record by scoring from three corners during Sunday’s 4-1 FA Cup victory at Portsmouth.

“Arsenal are good at everything, they are a good team,” said Rosenior.

“I don’t know who’s calling them ‘Set Piece FC’ – I’m definitely not.”