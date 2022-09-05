Reece James signs five-year contract extension at Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reece James has signed a new five-year extension at Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old, who has been with the Blues since the age of six, has committed his future to the club on much-improved terms.

He helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021 and, having also been a three-time FA Cup runner-up and a Carabao Cup finalist, is targeting further silverware in west London.

“I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club,” he said upon the announcement.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at.

“I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us.”

The move to tie down a key young player comes after a busy summer under new owner Todd Boehly.

The likes of Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all arrived as the Blues spent more than £250million, a Premier League record.

The next order of business appears to be Mason Mount with James’ fellow England international also set to pen an extension imminently.