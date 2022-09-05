Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Reece James signs five-year contract extension at Chelsea

The England international, who has been with the Blues since the age of six, has committed his future to the club on much-improved terms

Sports Staff
Monday 05 September 2022 13:02
Comments
<p>The England internationa has committed his future to the club on much-improved terms</p>

The England internationa has committed his future to the club on much-improved terms

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Reece James has signed a new five-year extension at Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old, who has been with the Blues since the age of six, has committed his future to the club on much-improved terms.

He helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021 and, having also been a three-time FA Cup runner-up and a Carabao Cup finalist, is targeting further silverware in west London.

“I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club,” he said upon the announcement.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

Recommended

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at.

“I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us.”

The move to tie down a key young player comes after a busy summer under new owner Todd Boehly.

The likes of Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all arrived as the Blues spent more than £250million, a Premier League record.

The next order of business appears to be Mason Mount with James’ fellow England international also set to pen an extension imminently.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in