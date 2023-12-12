Reece James set for another spell out as Chelsea confirm latest injury blow

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea captain Reece James is set for another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton.

The right back is set to begin his latest rehabilitation programme at Cobham after scans confirmed the recurrence of a hamstring injury.

James had only just returned from another lengthy layoff and missed 10 games earlier this season after injuring his hamstring against Liverpool on the opening day.

Chelsea had looked to ease James back into action - with the right back also making himself unavailable for England duty last month - but the problem returned at Goodison Park and he was withdrawn in the first half.

James has endured an injury-hit year and missed the Qatar World Cup due to a knee problem, while Gareth Southgate has warned that his injury record could impact his chances of being selected for the Euros this summer.

A statement on Chelsea’s official website on Tuesday said: "Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton.

"The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury. Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham."

The England right-back was one of three players who went off injured for the visitors during the Premier League contest at Goodison Park, along with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and left-back Marc Cucurella.

Speaking after Sunday’s match - about his disappointment at losing the 24-year-old James to injury - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino emphasised the captain’s importance, describing him as "one of the best full-backs in the world".

Pochettino also said Sanchez had departed due to a knee issue, and Cucurella because of a twisted ankle.

Those problems add to an already-lengthy injury list for the west London club, who are 12th in the table.

Includes reporting from PA