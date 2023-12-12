Jump to content

Scan results confirm hamstring injury for Chelsea captain Reece James

The England right-back was one of three Chelsea players who went off injured, along with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and left-back Marc Cucurella.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 12 December 2023 12:15
Reece James came off during the first half of Chelsea’s loss at Everton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chelsea have confirmed skipper Reece James sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton.

The England right-back was one of three players who went off injured for the visitors during the Premier League contest at Goodison Park, along with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and left-back Marc Cucurella.

A statement on Chelsea’s official website on Tuesday said: “Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton.

“The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury. Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham.”

Speaking after Sunday’s match – about his disappointment at losing the 24-year-old to injury – Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino emphasised James’ importance, describing him as “one of the best full-backs in the world”.

Pochettino also said Sanchez had departed due to a knee issue, and Cucurella because of a twisted ankle.

Those problems add to an already-lengthy injury list for the west London club, who are 12th in the table.

