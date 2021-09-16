Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed that a group of burglars broke into his house and stole his Champions League winners medal while he was playing against Zenit St Petersburg in the competition on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old England international said no one was in the house during the robbery but that the group had also stolen his Euro 2020 runners-up and Super League winners medals.

James played a starring role in Chelsea’s 1-0 final victory over Manchester City in May as the club won the Champions League for the second time.

In a post on Instagram, James said the police have “firm leads” in their investigation but appealed on the public to help identify the “low-life” individuals responsible for the theft.

“On the evening of the 14th of September 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house,” James said in the statement.

“They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car. I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winners medal and Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal for the Euro 2020.

“These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

“Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them.

“The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC [and many others] are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are. We are closing in on them.

“Luckily, no one was present during the break in but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well. I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due.”