Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683399303

Reims vs Lille LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune II

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 May 2023 17:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Auguste-Delaune II
A general view of the Stade Auguste-Delaune II
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reims take on Lille in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683399291

Reims vs Lille

6 May 2023 19:54
1683399220

Reims vs Lille

Match ends, Reims 1, Lille 0.

6 May 2023 19:53
1683399208

Reims vs Lille

Second Half ends, Reims 1, Lille 0.

6 May 2023 19:53
1683399096

Reims vs Lille

Maxime Busi (Reims) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

6 May 2023 19:51
1683399070

Reims vs Lille

Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 May 2023 19:51
1683398961

Reims vs Lille

Attempt missed. Jonathan David (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box.

6 May 2023 19:49
1683398832

Reims vs Lille

Attempt saved. Mohamed Bayo (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.

6 May 2023 19:47
1683398790

Reims vs Lille

Attempt missed. Alexis Flips (Reims) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.

6 May 2023 19:46
1683398684

Reims vs Lille

Foul by Mohamed Bayo (Lille).

6 May 2023 19:44
1683398652

Reims vs Lille

Offside, Reims. Junya Ito tries a through ball, but Mohamed Touré is caught offside.

6 May 2023 19:44

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in