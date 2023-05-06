Reims vs Lille LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune II
Follow live coverage as Reims take on Lille in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Reims vs Lille
Match ends, Reims 1, Lille 0.
Second Half ends, Reims 1, Lille 0.
Maxime Busi (Reims) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan David (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Bayo (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.
Attempt missed. Alexis Flips (Reims) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.
Foul by Mohamed Bayo (Lille).
Offside, Reims. Junya Ito tries a through ball, but Mohamed Touré is caught offside.
