Follow live coverage as Reims take on Nice in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
Reims vs Nice
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) header from the centre of the box.
Reims vs Nice
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Melvin Bard.
Reims vs Nice
Reims vs Nice
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Nice).
Reims vs Nice
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Yunis Abdelhamid.
Reims vs Nice
Offside, Nice. Sofiane Diop tries a through ball, but Aaron Ramsey is caught offside.
Reims vs Nice
Nicolas Pépé (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Reims vs Nice
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Jean-Clair Todibo.
Reims vs Nice
Attempt blocked. Jens Cajuste (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Reims vs Nice
Attempt saved. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sofiane Diop.
