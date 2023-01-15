Jump to content

Liveupdated1673793123

Reims vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune II

Sports Staff
Sunday 15 January 2023 13:00
Follow live coverage as Reims take on Nice in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1673793070

Reims vs Nice

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) header from the centre of the box.

15 January 2023 14:31
1673793008

Reims vs Nice

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Melvin Bard.

15 January 2023 14:30
1673792695

Reims vs Nice

15 January 2023 14:24
1673792622

Reims vs Nice

Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Nice).

15 January 2023 14:23
1673792518

Reims vs Nice

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Yunis Abdelhamid.

15 January 2023 14:21
1673791854

Reims vs Nice

Offside, Nice. Sofiane Diop tries a through ball, but Aaron Ramsey is caught offside.

15 January 2023 14:10
1673791792

Reims vs Nice

Nicolas Pépé (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15 January 2023 14:09
1673791614

Reims vs Nice

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Jean-Clair Todibo.

15 January 2023 14:06
1673791610

Reims vs Nice

Attempt blocked. Jens Cajuste (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15 January 2023 14:06
1673791436

Reims vs Nice

Attempt saved. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sofiane Diop.

15 January 2023 14:03

