Liveupdated1676210644

Reims vs Troyes LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune II

Sports Staff
Sunday 12 February 2023 13:00
A general view of the Stade Auguste-Delaune II
A general view of the Stade Auguste-Delaune II
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reims take on Troyes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676210542

Reims vs Troyes

Attempt missed. Xavier Chavalerin (Troyes) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

12 February 2023 14:02
1676210521

Reims vs Troyes

Offside, Reims. Emmanuel Agbadou tries a through ball, but Folarin Balogun is caught offside.

12 February 2023 14:02
1676210440

Reims vs Troyes

Foul by Folarin Balogun (Reims).

12 February 2023 14:00
1676210430

Reims vs Troyes

Lucien Agoumé (Troyes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12 February 2023 14:00
1676210415

Reims vs Troyes

First Half begins.

12 February 2023 14:00
1676207359

Reims vs Troyes

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12 February 2023 13:09
1676206816

Reims vs Troyes

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

12 February 2023 13:00

