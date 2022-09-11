Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1662910631

Rennes vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Roazhon Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 11 September 2022 15:15
Comments
A general view of Roazhon Park
A general view of Roazhon Park
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rennes take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1662910528

Rennes vs Auxerre

Attempt saved. Mathias Autret (Auxerre) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamza Sakhi with a cross.

11 September 2022 16:35
1662910377

Rennes vs Auxerre

Joe Rodon (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

11 September 2022 16:32
1662910373

Rennes vs Auxerre

Foul by Joe Rodon (Rennes).

11 September 2022 16:32
1662910315

Rennes vs Auxerre

Attempt missed. Birama Touré (Auxerre) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lassine Sinayoko.

11 September 2022 16:31
1662910242

Rennes vs Auxerre

Foul by Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes).

11 September 2022 16:30
1662910202

Rennes vs Auxerre

Foul by Joe Rodon (Rennes).

11 September 2022 16:30
1662910148

Rennes vs Auxerre

Attempt saved. Martin Terrier (Rennes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

11 September 2022 16:29
1662909688

Rennes vs Auxerre

Foul by Arthur Theate (Rennes).

11 September 2022 16:21
1662909658

Rennes vs Auxerre

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Jubal.

11 September 2022 16:20
1662909655

Rennes vs Auxerre

Attempt blocked. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Terrier with a through ball.

11 September 2022 16:20

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in