Liveupdated1685220783

Rennes vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Roazhon Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of Roazhon Park
A general view of Roazhon Park
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rennes take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685220720

Rennes vs Monaco

27 May 2023 21:52
1685220634

Rennes vs Monaco

Match ends, Rennes 2, Monaco 0.

27 May 2023 21:50
1685220628

Rennes vs Monaco

Second Half ends, Rennes 2, Monaco 0.

27 May 2023 21:50
1685220289

Rennes vs Monaco

Substitution, Rennes. Dogan Alemdar replaces Steve Mandanda.

27 May 2023 21:44
1685220256

Rennes vs Monaco

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

27 May 2023 21:44
1685220235

Rennes vs Monaco

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

27 May 2023 21:43
1685220187

Rennes vs Monaco

Delay in match because of an injury Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

27 May 2023 21:43
1685220133

Rennes vs Monaco

Foul by Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes).

27 May 2023 21:42
1685220095

Rennes vs Monaco

Substitution, Rennes. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Lovro Majer.

27 May 2023 21:41
1685220077

Rennes vs Monaco

Substitution, Rennes. Birger Meling replaces Jeanuël Belocian.

27 May 2023 21:41

