Rennes vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Roazhon Park
Follow live coverage as Rennes take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Rennes vs Montpellier
Attempt blocked. Lovro Majer (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Lovro Majer (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Attempt missed. Faitout Maouassa (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Christopher Wooh (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Attempt saved. Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet with a cross.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Goal! Rennes 1, Montpellier 0. Martin Terrier (Rennes) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lovro Majer with a cross following a set piece situation.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Martin Terrier (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Attempt missed. Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a cross.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Amine Gouiri (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rennes vs Montpellier
Attempt missed. Lovro Majer (Rennes) with an attempt from outside the box.
