Liveupdated1675283584

Rennes vs Strasbourg LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Roazhon Park

Sports Staff
Wednesday 01 February 2023 19:00
A general view of Roazhon Park
A general view of Roazhon Park
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rennes take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675283522

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Foul by Arthur Theate (Rennes).

1 February 2023 20:32
1675283496

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Birger Meling (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 February 2023 20:31
1675283389

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Frédéric Guilbert.

1 February 2023 20:29
1675283378

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Attempt blocked. Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Gouiri.

1 February 2023 20:29
1675283221

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Offside, Strasbourg. Ismaël Doukouré tries a through ball, but Eduard Sobol is caught offside.

1 February 2023 20:27
1675283201

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Attempt blocked. Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduard Sobol.

1 February 2023 20:26
1675282848

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Goal! Rennes 2, Strasbourg 0. Amine Gouiri (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Désiré Doué.

1 February 2023 20:20
1675282763

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Strasbourg).

1 February 2023 20:19
1675282705

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Offside, Rennes. Benjamin Bourigeaud tries a through ball, but Baptiste Santamaría is caught offside.

1 February 2023 20:18
1675282649

Rennes vs Strasbourg

Birger Meling (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1 February 2023 20:17

