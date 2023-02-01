Rennes vs Strasbourg LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Roazhon Park
Follow live coverage as Rennes take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Foul by Arthur Theate (Rennes).
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Birger Meling (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Frédéric Guilbert.
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Attempt blocked. Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Gouiri.
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Offside, Strasbourg. Ismaël Doukouré tries a through ball, but Eduard Sobol is caught offside.
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Attempt blocked. Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduard Sobol.
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Goal! Rennes 2, Strasbourg 0. Amine Gouiri (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Désiré Doué.
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Strasbourg).
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Offside, Rennes. Benjamin Bourigeaud tries a through ball, but Baptiste Santamaría is caught offside.
Rennes vs Strasbourg
Birger Meling (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
