Liveupdated1684075744

Rennes vs Troyes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Roazhon Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 May 2023 13:00
A general view of Roazhon Park
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rennes take on Troyes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684075723

Rennes vs Troyes

Match ends, Rennes 4, Troyes 0.

14 May 2023 15:48
1684075705

Rennes vs Troyes

Second Half ends, Rennes 4, Troyes 0.

14 May 2023 15:48
1684075675

Rennes vs Troyes

Attempt blocked. Jackson Porozo (Troyes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rony Lopes.

14 May 2023 15:47
1684075614

Rennes vs Troyes

Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 May 2023 15:46
1684075581

Rennes vs Troyes

Foul by Lovro Majer (Rennes).

14 May 2023 15:46
1684075541

Rennes vs Troyes

Foul by Alan Do Marcolino (Rennes).

14 May 2023 15:45
1684075419

Rennes vs Troyes

Substitution, Rennes. Alan Do Marcolino replaces Jérémy Doku.

14 May 2023 15:43
1684075398

Rennes vs Troyes

Substitution, Rennes. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Benjamin Bourigeaud.

14 May 2023 15:43
1684075339

Rennes vs Troyes

Foul by Flavien Tait (Rennes).

14 May 2023 15:42
1684075260

Rennes vs Troyes

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Jackson Porozo.

14 May 2023 15:41

