Republic of Ireland vs Portugal: Prediction and betting tips

The Republic of Ireland host Portugal in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, knowing that a win would put them second in the Group F table.

They are in a battle with Hungary to secure their place in next summer’s tournament and currently sit third in the table, six points behind Portugal and one behind Hungary, with two games to play.

They need a result on Thursday to take their chances of securing second place and a play-off down to the final day against Hungary.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 2002 and football betting sites have them at 15/2 to finish second, behind the favourites in that market, Hungary.

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal betting: Ireland are ready for the fight

When the two sides met last month Portugal needed a 91st minute goal from Ruben Neves to earn them a 1-0 win Lisbon, after Caoimhin Kelleher saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.

They will need to show more of the grit and determination they showed in that performance in Portugal and not the sluggish one that saw them labour to a 1-0 win over 10-man Armenia at the Aviva Stadium.

Evan Ferguson scored the only goal of the game after Armenia captain Tigran Barseghyan was sent off for aiming a headbutt at Finn Azaz after just 52 minutes.

The Roma striker has been ruled out of the match with Portugal with an ankle injury but he could be fit enough to play some part against Hungary on Sunday.

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides and Ireland have only won four, while three have ended in a draw. They have won just one of their last 10 meetings, back in 2005, when Andy O’Brien scored the only goal of the game.

Portugal’s record isn’t quite as impressive when it comes to World Cup qualifying with three of the five meetings ending all square, including both matches back during the 2000/2001 campaign which ended 1-1 as both sides qualified for the following year’s tournament in South Korea and Japan.

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal prediction 1: Match to end in a draw - 9/2 Betfred

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal prediction: Don’t rule out Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in his last matches against the Republic and although he might be at the latter end of his career he will still provide the biggest threat in Dublin.

The star has scored 143 goals for his country, since making his debut way back in 2003 and he is also the all-time leading appearance-maker in men’s international football, having played 225 games.

He broke the previous record of 196 set by Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa, against Liechtenstein on 23 March 2023 and unsurprisingly marked the occasion with two goals.

The 40-year-old has also hit 10 international hat-tricks, a record he shares with Lionel Messi, and betting sites are offering 16/1 on him scoring his 11th in Dublin.

After missing that penalty last time out against Ireland, he will be determined to go one better this time around so expect him to be involved in the action in and around the the home side’s goal.

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal prediction 2: Ronaldo over 2.5 shots on target - 9/5 BetVictor

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal team news:

Ireland: Celtic striker Johnny Kenny could start in place of the injured Ferguson on Thursday, after being called in to the squad as cover. He has scored four times since Martin O’Neill replaced Brendan Rodgers at Celtic so is definitely in good form. Hibernian midfielder Jamie McGrath is also a late call up after he was named as a replacement for Bristol City’s Mark Sykes who pulled out through injury.

Portugal: Club Brugge striker Carlos Forbs could make his international debut after scoring twice against Barcelona in the Champions League.

