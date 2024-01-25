Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham have surpassed Chelsea as the richest football club in London, according to the latest figures from Deloitte.

The annual Deloitte Football Money League assesses the financial might of the world’s biggest footballing entities.

Spurs, aided by the redevelopment of their ground, have climbed to eighth on the list, generating £549.2m in revenue last season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have slipped off top spot, with Real Madrid’s record revenues of £710m in the 2022/23 campaign taking the Spanish capital club above the treble winners.

Man City’s revenues were £705.6m for the season. Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United complete the top five.

Tottenham are now two places clear of Arsenal, who like Chelsea suffered a hit to their finances by missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s men may well climb above Chelsea next year having returned to the top tier of continental competition.

But their north London rivals have benefitted from a number of high-profile events outside of football being held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Guns N’ Roses are among the musical artists to have performed at the venue, which has also hosted NFL and rugby matches.

The NFL hosts games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium annually (Getty Images)

“A huge reason for Tottenham’s growth is the club being able to fully leverage and monetise the stadium, both in terms of the match-day income and the commercial activities,” said Sam Boor, a director in Deloitte’s Sport Business Group.

Liverpool (7th), Newcastle (17th) and West Ham (18th) are the other Premier League representatives in the top 20, reflecting the English top flight’s economic strength.