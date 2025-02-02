I’m embarrassed – Richie Wellens sorry for ‘stupid’ Ange Postecoglou remark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens has apologised for a “stupid comment” about Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou in the wake of his side’s League One defeat to Stockport on Saturday.

Wellens said “I’m not Ange Postecoglou, keep using it as an excuse”, when asked whether injuries had contributed to Orient’s 1-0 home loss during his post-match media duties.

Postecoglou is coming under increasing pressure this season with his Spurs side currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Tottenham have lost a host of players to injury this term and are set to be without nine first-team players for Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

In a statement issued by Leyton Orient, Wellens said: “After today’s game, I was asked about the injuries within our squad and, without thinking, I made a stupid comment about Tottenham Hotspur.

“That comment was brought to my attention later in the evening and having watched my interview back I am deeply embarrassed and regret what I said.

“At Leyton Orient, we have a strong relationship with Tottenham Hotspur and it was never my intention to say anything that would jeopardise that.

“Their manager, Ange Postecoglou, is a world-class coach and I want to apologise for my comments and wish Spurs all the very best for the second half of the season.”

Two Leyton Orient players who started Saturday’s match – goalkeeper Josh Keeley and Jamie Donley – are currently on loan from Tottenham.

Orient’s loss to Stockport was their first in 12 league matches and despite the defeat they remain in the League One play-off places.