Juventus rival Fulham for Roma defender Rick Karsdorp

Juventus have contacted Roma about a loan deal for Rick Karsdorp, who has barely featured after a fall-out with manager Jose Mourinho.

The Turin club are looking to revitalise their season after a 15-point deduction in the so-called “plusvalenza” case, with that also causing uncertainty about what next, especially given the near-certainty they won’t be returning to the Champions League next season.

That has consequently necessitated looking at other options in the market as they may also be forced to sell key assets, and Karsdorp has emerged as a potential option at full-back due to his own circumstances.

The 27-year-old joined the Giallorossi from Feyenoord in 2017 but has played just nine times in Serie A this term, with his last appearance coming on 9 November as a substitute against Sassuolo.

While Mourinho has spoken about potentially re-integrating the 27-year-old Dutch international, Roma are naturally open to moving him on, and had previously spoken to Fulham about a deal.

“Karsdorp is frozen out for as long as he wants to be,” Mourinho said. “It doesn’t take much to change the situation.

“Someone lied about what happened, giving a bad impression of me and the club that we did not deserve. It’s up to Rick.”

Juve are currently only interested in a temporary deal, though.

Interest is anticipated in Danilo, who is one of their more saleable assets.