Rico Lewis commits future to Manchester City with new deal

Rico Lewis has signed a five-year contract extension to stay at Manchester City.

The former Premier League champions also have the option to add a further year to the England international’s deal to keep him at the Etihad Stadium to 2031.

Lewis, whose previous deal ran until 2028, has been rewarded with an improved contract after making 44 appearances last season.

The versatile full-back or midfielder, who has been on City’s books since he was eight, said he was delighted to stay.

“Manchester City mean everything to me so to have been given the opportunity to sign this new contract is such a special moment both for me personally and my family,” he said.

“I am still improving and developing as a player, and I know that the opportunity to carry on working with Pep [Guardiola], his coaching team and our amazing squad will only help me to keep getting better.

“I have spent so much of my life at this club. City means everything to me, so to be able to stay longer makes me incredibly happy.

“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to represent the club every single day and to play in front of our fantastic fans who have always been so supportive of me.

open image in gallery Manchester City’s Rico Lewis has committed his future to the club ( PA Wire )

“I will give everything to try and help us look to achieve more success both this season and beyond and with the world class squad we have, I am very excited about what the future holds for the club.”

Lewis had attracted interest from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window but director of football Hugo Viana said the 20-year-old epitomises what they want City to be.

He added: “Rico embodies everything we aspire to be at Manchester City, and we are delighted he has signed his new contract.

“He is hugely talented and already has acquired a wealth of experience. Despite only being 20, he is hungry to keep learning and improving. His attitude is first class and exactly what we look for in a young player.

“Having come through our academy, Rico carries with him all the values that underpin Manchester City and he cares deeply about the club. And we have no doubt at all he will play a very big part in our endeavour to help bring more success to the club going forward.”