Rio Ferdinand criticises Glazers’ ‘generic PR apology’ over Super League

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has criticised the club’s owners for not answering fans’ questions around their inclusion in the European Super League.

The Glazers signed up to the controversial league that was blasted by supporters when it was announced last month.

This led to fans staging protests against the owners with the latest ending in some fans getting into Old Trafford before United’s fixture against Liverpool in the Premier League. The demonstration meant the match was postponed.

And pundit Rio Ferdinand has added to the backlash the Glazers are facing and said they don’t prioritise fans.

Ferdinand said on BT Sport before Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final: “I pulled up a quote from Joel Glazer when they bought the club in 2005.

“It read ‘the fans are the life blood of the club, people want to know what’s happening. We will be communicating’ but then they didn’t speak to us until two weeks ago.

“That shows you that quote there was to come in, get under the carpet and then see how it goes. It shows me 100 per cent, bearing in mind what they did with the Super League a couple of week ago, they thought they were buying a franchise or something they could turn into a franchise.

“They didn’t realise they’ve bought a club that is steeped in history. The biggest part of that is being a part of the community. [Paul] Scholes will know that the best, he lives there, he’s grown up there. That community is the bed rock of the football club.

“That’s what they don’t understand. It’s a different culture and they have to understand.”

And he added fans deserve to get answers to the questions they are asking of the Glazers.

He added: “You want to see a face. You don’t want to see a generic PR quote that came out as an apology. That is not good enough.

“The people that are in this club, a part of this club want to see a face now. Put your face out there, speak, take some questions. Immerse yourself in the club now if you are what you say you are - someone who loves the club and wants the best for the club.

“That is what you are trying to tell us, that you care about the fans…but there was no consideration before.”

Scholes is afraid of how the protests will end (Getty Images)

Fans are not slowing down their campaign to get the Glazers out of their club as it is being reported they are planning another protest ahead of the rescheduled Premier League Liverpool fixture.

Ex-United player Paul Scholes added he worries for how violent the protests could get.

He said: “It worries me where it ends. If they don’t come back now with some sort of answer to the fans questions does it happen next Tuesday?

“What happens if a policeman is killed? Or a steward is killed? Does that make them realise this is serious?

“I don’t think they really care. It is all about making money. The thoughts about the fans and the club is not where is should be.’