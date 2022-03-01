Rio Ferdinand has questioned if Manchester United will ever be able to win the Premier League with Harry Maguire in defence.

Maguire was signed from Leicester for a fee in the region of £80 million and soon after promoted to be club captain, but has been criticised for inconsistent performances under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ferdinand, who like Maguire became the most expensive defender in history when recruited to Old Trafford, believes that quick attackers will always be able to target a player not blessed with particular twitchiness, and predicted it will continue to be “difficult” for the defender if he cannot “add a yard of pace”.

Indeed Ferdinand feels that Maguire could be a limiting factor for Manchester United’s title aspirations.

“Is Maguire going to enable you to win the league? That’s a question as well,” Ferdinand suggested on Vibe with Five.

“The thing about someone like Ralf Rangnick and all the top teams now is when they play, they play on the front foot and want to win the ball high.

“Liverpool do it tremendously well, Manchester City do it really well, Bayern [Munich] do it. Three of the best teams on the planet and everyone is going that way of playing football. Rangnick’s style is like that.

“Can you do that with Maguire? That’s my problem, that’s my issue. His pace doesn’t allow for that, he’s always going to be looking over his shoulder.”

The partnership of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane started in central defence for Manchester United in the 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday, with Maguire an unused substitute.

The England defender had started the first leg of the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid last week with Lindelof pushed to right-back, and Rangnick has confirmed he will remain the club’s captain until at least the end of the season.

Ferdinand believes his deficiencies may always cause Manchester United concern.

“If I’m a quick centre-forward or a quick attacker, I would be hanging around where Harry Maguire is,” Ferdinand continued.

“For all the good traits he has in his game, that is a big weakness and that is a fundamental of all the top teams, to play 1v1 on the halfway.

“You have to be able to do that. Top teams, top players can do that. Jaap Stam - leave him on the halfway line, not a problem. Virgil van Dijk, leave him on the halfway line, not a problem.

“For Maguire, long-term, unless he can find an extra yard of pace it’s going to be difficult for him.”