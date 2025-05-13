Rio Ferdinand ‘thought the lights were out’ in new health update after missing TNT Sports punditry duties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rio Ferdinand has opened up on his recent illness after missing TNT Sport’s Champions League and Europa League coverage last week and admits he “thought the lights were out” at one point.

The former United defender was unable to work as a pundit on Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, and could not return on Thursday for Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final win over Athletic Bilbao.

And now Ferdinand has revealed his ordeal, with a number of concerning symptoms in what he describes as a “crazy” experience.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, he said: "I had a mad virus. I thought the lights were out at some point, I thought it was gonna happen. I thought I was minutes away from lights out, seriously. I was in my house, I was in my bed like this [pained expression] and I couldn't even open my eyes.

"Then, the headache I had… I don't get migraines or nothing else so I don't know what they're like. I thought my head was in a vice and my eyes were going to pop out.

"Then, I was being sick, projectile vomiting in the toilet, I got back to bed and I was having vertigo. I was holding onto the sheets, I didn't know where I was. It was crazy.

"I had to go to hospital and the doctor even said to me, ‘Do you want an ambulance?’ So that's when I knew. He went, 'We're going to get your brain scanned'. I thought it was a virus or a flu or something so when he mentioned brain scan and the ambulance, the panic was nuts.

"I went to hospital and I was in there for a few days. I couldn't even enjoy the hospital food. The soup and the ice cream normally does wonders."

( @rioferdy5 )

Ferdinand initially revealed how he was “gutted” to miss the European semi-final coverage, adding that he was “watching every minute from the iPad.”

The official TNT Sports account replied to Ferdinand: “Get well soon, Rio.”

The PA news agency reported Ferdinand was hospitalised by a sickness bug, which also affected other members of Ferdinand's family.

Ferdinand’s commentary of Manchester United’s dramatic victory against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals went viral as his former team staged a comeback in extra time.