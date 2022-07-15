Riyad Mahrez has signed a new three-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at the Etihad until 2025.

The 31-year-old winger's existing deal was set to expire at the end of the forthcoming season.

Mahrez enjoyed his best individual season in a City shirt last year, scoring 24 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

"I'm very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club.

"To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

"I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki [Begiristain, City’s director of football] and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve.

"Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond."

Mahrez joined from Leicester City in a £60m deal in 2018 and has won three Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola's management.

The Algeria international becomes the second City player to extend their stay at the Etihad this week, following the announcement of Rodri's new five-year deal on Tuesday.

Begiristain said: “Riyad has played a major part in our success in the four years since he joined us, and we are all delighted he has agreed this new deal.

“He has brought so much to the club with his skill, talent, commitment, and desire to win evident from the moment he first arrived. I also know that Pep and the coaching staff relish working with Riyad.

“He is one of the most exciting wingers operating in the game and we are all very excited to know he will be part of our ongoing drive to try and achieve more success.”

Begiristain has overseen a summer of squad upheaval, with marquee signing Erling Haaland joined by Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alavarez and back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno.

Raheem Sterling completed his move to Chelsea for an initial £47.5m this week, while Gabriel Jesus departed for Arsenal in a £45m deal earlier this month.