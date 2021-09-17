Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would be an accomplished American football player if he turned his hand to the sport, according to the Pole’s manager Julian Nagelsmann.

The 33-year-old has been one of the most prolific marksman in world football over the past decade and continued his fine form with two goals against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

And while Lewandowski is at the top of his game, Nagelsmann insists he could also be successful as a player in the NFL.

Speaking to BayernTV, he said: “He could be a good receiver. He is fast and physically strong. In the RedZone he would be perfect to catch a short pass and to make a touchdown.”

Nagelsmann also opened up about his obsession with the coaching techniques of NFL teams, where players are often made to memorise more than 500 different moves each season.

“If you then have such a game plan as a coach, then the big headlines will come the next day,” he added. “That is not normal, but I think it is perfect trying to prepare for each situation.”

Bayern have started the campaign positively with three wins and one draw from their opening four Bundesliga games. At the weekend, the defending champions demolished last season’s runners-up RB Leipzig away from home.

Wolfsburg top the table at this early stage with a perfect record after four matches. But Bayern remain title favourites having won the Bundesliga nine times in a row.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski already has ten goals in just six games as he looks to reach 40 goals for the sixth consecutive season.

His overall record since joining Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 is a breathtaking 304 goals in 335 games.