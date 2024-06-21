Italy legend Roberto Baggio robbed at gunpoint while watching Euro 2024

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Italy legend Roberto Baggio has been robbed at gunpoint and hospitalised while watching his country’s Euro 2024 clash against Spain at home.

At least five armed robbers burst into Baggio's villa in Altavilla Vicentina, near the northern city of Vicenza, at around 10pm local time on Thursday evening, according to a report by Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera.

Reports also stated that Baggio was struck on the head with the butt of a gun when he confronted the thieves before they locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewellery, watches and cash in an incident that lasted for around 40 minutes.

Once the robbers departed, Baggio broke down the door and called the police before being taken to a hospital in Arzignano, where he received stitches for his forehead wound. His family members were reportedly shaken but not harmed. Italian media said police were looking into the incident after being handed CCTV footage.

Baggio later issued a statement to Italian news agency Ansa through his agent Vittorio Petrone, saying: “My family and I would like to thank everyone for the great affection we’ve received. Really thank you. In such circumstances, anything can happen and fortunately the violence I suffered only caused me to have a few stitches, bruises and a lot of fear. Now all that remains is to overcome the fear.”

Baggio has been married to his wife Andreina for 34 years and the couple has three children: Valentina, Mattia and Leonardo.

The 57-year-old had a legendary football career, playing 56 games for Italy, scoring 27 goals and starring at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. He helped his country reach the final at USA 94 with a number of inspired performances but ultimately missed the decisive penalty in a shootout loss to Brazil.

Roberto Baggio missed the decisive penalty in the shootout to decide the 1994 World Cup final ( Getty Images )

Nicknamed ‘The Divine Ponytail’ due to his iconic hairstyle, Baggio also starred for clubs such as Fiorentina, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, winning Serie A on two occasions and the 1993 Uefa Cup with Juve.

Spain ultimately beat Italy 1-0 in the match that Baggio was watching when the robbery occurred, with a Riccardo Calafiori own goal in the second half proving just enough for the Spaniards.

Additional reporting by AP