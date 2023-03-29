Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rodri labelled Scotland’s style of play “a bit rubbish” and claimed it “is not football” after his Spain side slipped to a stunning 2-0 loss to the Scots in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park.

Scotland secured one of their most impressive results in recent time as they triumphed over the European heavyweights thanks to two goals from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, before effectively seeing the game out to deny the Spaniards an opportunity to get back into the contest.

However, Man City midfielder - and Spain captain - Rodri was left fuming by what he perceived as tactics against the spirit of football and couldn’t hide his frustration in an explosive post-match TV interview.

"Always when you lose, you are disappointed but I think we did many good things to win,” said Rodri. "At the end, we weren't efficient enough to score and we conceded easy goals. This is football and if you don't score the easy goals, you are penalised heavily.

"It's the way they play. You have to respect it but for me, it's a bit rubbish. Because it's always wasting time. They provoke you. They always fall. For me, this is not football.

"For the spirit of the sport, you have to move on. The referee has to take control of this but he says nothing.

"It's a bit frustrating because we want to win but they waste time, waste time. It is what it is - they have their weapons, we have to use our weapons and I think we will learn for the next time."

Rodri’s criticisms could be seen as sour grapes after Spain were outmuscled and outworked by a disciplined Scotland side before McTominay made the difference with his two strikes.

Steve Clarke’s men already look in pole position to qualify for Euro 2024 after opening their qualifying campaign with two wins from two, having also downed Cyprus 3-0 last week.