(AFP via Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho resumes his hunt for trophies on Wednesday night, as his AS Roma side take on Eredivisie side Feyenoord in the first-ever Uefa Europa Conference League final.

Neither club has been in the hunt for silverware on the domestic scene this term, with Feyenoord third in the Dutch top flight and Roma down in sixth in Serie A. But in Europe it’s a different matter, with both sides now having a glorious chance to end the 2021/22 campaign by writing their names into club folklore. The final itself is being held in Tirana, Albania, with Roma getting past the likes of Bodo/Glimt, Vitesse and Leicester en route. Feyenoord, meanwhile, saw off Partizan, Slavia Prague and Marseille to reach this stage.

The Dutch club won the old Uefa Cup in 2002, their last continental trophy, while Roma have never won a major European competition - the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup dring the 60s and the Anglo-Italian Cup 50 years ago are their only triumphs on this stage, with no trophy of any sort won since the 2008 Coppa Italia. Mourinho and his side are going all-out to end that barren run. Follow the Europa Conference League final match action and updates below: