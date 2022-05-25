Roma vs Feyenoord LIVE: Europa Conference League final team news, line-ups and more tonight
Latest updates from Tirana as the Dutch and Italian giants battle for the inaugral Conference League trophy
Jose Mourinho resumes his hunt for trophies on Wednesday night, as his AS Roma side take on Eredivisie side Feyenoord in the first-ever Uefa Europa Conference League final.
Neither club has been in the hunt for silverware on the domestic scene this term, with Feyenoord third in the Dutch top flight and Roma down in sixth in Serie A. But in Europe it’s a different matter, with both sides now having a glorious chance to end the 2021/22 campaign by writing their names into club folklore. The final itself is being held in Tirana, Albania, with Roma getting past the likes of Bodo/Glimt, Vitesse and Leicester en route. Feyenoord, meanwhile, saw off Partizan, Slavia Prague and Marseille to reach this stage.
The Dutch club won the old Uefa Cup in 2002, their last continental trophy, while Roma have never won a major European competition - the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup dring the 60s and the Anglo-Italian Cup 50 years ago are their only triumphs on this stage, with no trophy of any sort won since the 2008 Coppa Italia. Mourinho and his side are going all-out to end that barren run. Follow the Europa Conference League final match action and updates below:
A little glimpse into what the players will see before they step out onto the pitch for the final this evening.
It promises to be a special night in Albania - a country which has rarely staged major football matches in the past.
Abraham thanks Roma for support
Tammy Abraham has thanked the Roma fans for making him feel so welcome during his first season in Italy.
In the lead-up to the Europa Conference League final, he said: “Since day one, as soon as I touched down in Rome, it made me feel like one of their own straight away.
“I told myself, ‘I’ll give my blood, sweat, tears for this club,’ and it’s been an amazing year.”
Roma favourites with the bookies
Roma are the favourites with the bookies to lift the Europa Conference League trophy this evening.
Jose Mourinho’s men have been fancied throughout Europe’s third tier competition and now only have Feyenoord between themselves and the title.
- Roma win: 8/11
- Feyenoord win: 25/19
The Air Albania Stadium
The setting for tonight’s Europa Conference League final between Italian outfit Roma and Dutch side Feyenoord.
It is being played at the Air Albania Stadium in, you guessed it, Albania.
The capacity is only 22,500 but tonight there is expected to be an atmosphere which vastly outperforms that raw figure.
Tammy the man for the big occasion?
Tammy Abraham will be hoping to add to his 27 goals in all competitions when he takes to the field for Roma this evening.
The England international broke Gabriel Batistuta and Vincenzo Montella’s record of 21 goals in a debut season for the club.
Now he has his eyes firmly set on European glory as he looks to cap a wonderful campaign in Italy with a trophy.
What about Feyenoord?
The Dutch side are looking to add another continental crown to the Uefa Cup secured in 2002.
Feyenoord are the only side from the Netherlands to win a European trophy this century and will hope to double their tally.
But standing in their way is the Jose Mourinho - a man known for creating some memorable European nights.
Feyenoord team news
Feyenoord wrapped up their league season a week earlier than Roma, which may allow Reiss Nelson, Tyrell Malacia and Gernot Trauner time to recover from knocks.
Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has not played since undergoing foot surgery in March but is part of the squad named by Arne Slot, and could come back into the side.
Roma team news
Jose Mourinho has never lost a major European final and is believed to have few injury headaches.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been struggling with an injury suffered during the semi-final first leg against Leicester, but has travelled to Albania.
Rick Karsdorp and Chris Smalling are likely to start.
How to watch Europa Conference League final
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Roma vs Feyenoord live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7.30pm BST.
Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also be providing a free stream on their YouTube channel.
Mourinho eyes history once more
Jose Mourinho is aiming to become the first manager to win the Europa Conference League tonight.
In doing so, he would also become the first coach to win the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.
He won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, Europa League with Manchester United, and is now going for the Conference League with Roma.
