Liveupdated1696186443

Roma vs Frosinone LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Olimpico

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 October 2023 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Roma face Frosinone in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696186429

Roma vs Frosinone

Foul by Caleb Okoli (Frosinone).

1 October 2023 19:53
1696186310

Roma vs Frosinone

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stefano Turati.

1 October 2023 19:51
1696186280

Roma vs Frosinone

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Enzo Barrenechea.

1 October 2023 19:51
1696186205

Roma vs Frosinone

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.

1 October 2023 19:50
1696186172

Roma vs Frosinone

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Enzo Barrenechea.

1 October 2023 19:49
1696185910

Roma vs Frosinone

First Half begins.

1 October 2023 19:45
1696182977

Roma vs Frosinone

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

1 October 2023 18:56
1696182308

Roma vs Frosinone

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

1 October 2023 18:45

