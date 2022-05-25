Roma and Feyenoord meet to decide the first winner of the Europa Conference League.

Europe’s tertiary continental club competition was introduced this season, with 54 of 55 Uefa member associations involved at some stage, with Spain the exception.

Roma survived a 6-1 thrashing from Bodø/Glimt to top Group C and have progressed smoothly through the knockout rounds, defeating Leicester in the semi-finals.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, won Group E, and have beaten Partizan Belgrade, Slavia Prague and Marseille to reach the final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Europa Conference League final:

When and where is it?

The final of the Europa Conference League between Roma and Feyenoord will kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 May. It will be held at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Roma vs Feyenoord live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also be providing a free stream on their YouTube channel.

Team News

Jose Mourinho has never lost a major European final and is believed to have few injury headaches. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been struggling with an injury suffered during the semi-final first leg against Leicester, but has travelled to Albania. Rick Karsdorp and Chris Smalling are likely to start.

Feyenoord wrapped up their league season a week earlier than Roma, which may allow Reiss Nelson, Tyrell Malacia and Gernot Trauner time to recover from knocks. Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has not played since undergoing foot surgery in March but is part of the squad named by Arne Slot, and could come back into the side.

Predicted line-ups

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Sérgio Oliveira, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Abraham

Feyenoord: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Til, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

Odds

Roma win: 8/11

Feyenoord win: 25/19

Prediction

A tight final goes to extra-time, with Roma netting late on to secure Jose Mourinho another trophy. Roma 2-1 Feyenoord (aet)