Romelu Lukaku confirms he is ready to start for Chelsea against Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he is ready to start for Chelsea against Arsenal on Sunday in what will be his second debut for the Blues.

The Belgian is back at Stamford Bridge after securing a £97.5m move from Inter Milan, with Thomas Tuchel’s side strengthened since the 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in last weekend’s Premier League opener.

Lukaku returns to England two years after leaving Manchester United as a more mature and well-rounded player, with the 28-year-old eager to make the starting line-up at the Emirates.

“Yes I’ve been training,” Lukaku said when asked if he can start this weekend.

“I did a full pre-season, now I try to get my teammates better, at the end of the day I’m available for the manager if he wants me.”

While Lukaku, who will wear the No 9 shirt at Chelsea after Tammy Abraham’s departure to Roma for £34m, admits Didier Drogba’s influence helped with his mindset after coming full circle 10 years after his move from Anderlecht to Stamford Bridge as an 18-year-old.

“He kept it really simple, very happy about the improvements I have made over the last few seasons,” Lukaku added. “But he said there’s always more work to be done.

“If you want to achieve the maximum it’s all about improving. Now I get the chance to join a team that is very hungry and ambitious, I can’t wait to help them.

While Lukaku also confirmed that he is double vaccinated for Covid-19, explaining his decision is motivated by family members being high risk to the virus.

“I’m double vaccinated,” Lukaku revealed. “For me it’s different, I have a few family members who are high risk.

“As a player, it’s up to you, all we can do is be careful when around general population, we have a lot of responsibilities.”