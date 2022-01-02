Romelu Lukaku dropped for Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool

The striker frustrated coach Thomas Tuchel by revealing unhappiness in an interview released this week

Sports Staff
Sunday 02 January 2022 15:37
Comments
The best of Lukaku at Inter

Romelu Lukaku has been dropped by Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel for Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.

A surprised Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million striker and handle the matter in-house.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool

And Tuchel has now omitted the Belgium international from the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge.

Recommended

“We don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful,” the German said on Friday. “But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is.

“You know very well how it is: It’s very easy to take lines out of context, to shorten lines to make headlines, then realise later it’s not so bad or what he meant.

“But let’s be honest, we don’t like it because it’s noise we don’t need; we need a calm environment. I don’t feel him unhappy, I feel the exact opposite.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are without goalkeeper Alisson, defender Joel Matip and forward Roberto Firmino, all of whom have returned suspected positive test results for Covid-19.

Coach Jurgen Klopp misses the fixture for the same reason.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Substitutes: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Mane, Jota, Salah.

Recommended

Substitutes: Adrian, Pitaluga, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton.

PA contributed to this report.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in