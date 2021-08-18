Romelu Lukaku has taken the No 9 shirt at Chelsea following his £97.5m move from Inter Milan.

The Belgian takes the vacant shirt number following Tammy Abraham’s move to Roma for £34m.

And the 28-year-old is ready to start for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Premier League this weekend against Arsenal.

“I’ve got the No 9 yes,” Lukaku confirmed. “I’m very happy and fortunate to be in this situation.”

Lukaku then confirmed his condition ahead of this weekend’s game, reassuring fans that he is ready after participating in pre-season with Inter Milan.

“Yes I’ve been training,” Lukaku said at his unveiling press conference when asked if he can start this weekend.

“I did a full pre-season, now I try to get my teammates better, at the end of the day I’m available for the manager if he wants me.”

While Lukaku admitted Didier Drogba’s influence helped ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge.

“He kept it really simple, very happy about the improvements I have made over the last few seasons,” Lukaku added. “But he said there’s always more work to be done.

“If you want to achieve the maximum it’s all about improving. Now I get the chance to join a team that is very hungry and ambitious, I can’t wait to help them.

Lukaku also confirmed that he is double vaccinated for Covid-19, explaining his decision is motivated by family members being high risk to the virus.

“I’m double vaccinated,” Lukaku confirmed. “For me it’s different, I have a few family members who are high risk.

“As a player, it’s up to you, all we can do is be careful when around general population, we have a lot of responsibilities.”