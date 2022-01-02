Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Club-record signing Lukaku revealed unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago

Nick Purewal
Sunday 02 January 2022 12:45
Comments
Romelu Lukaku is expected to be left out of Chelsea’s squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
Romelu Lukaku is expected to be left out of Chelsea’s squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.

A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.

Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural.”

The former Inter Milan hitman later told ESPN Brazil after scoring in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day he had told Tuchel he was “multidimensional” in a bid to explain any issues had been smoothed over.

Recommended

But Tuchel admitted on Friday his frustrations with the timing and the content of Lukaku’s interview.

“We don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful,” said Tuchel. “But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is.

“You know very well how it is, it’s very easy to take lines out of context, to shorten lines to make headlines, then realise later it’s not so bad or what he meant.

“But let’s be honest, we don’t like it, because it’s noise we don’t need, we need a calm environment. I don’t feel him unhappy; I feel the exact opposite.

“If you ask me yesterday morning, I would say he is absolutely fine. If there is something to discuss it’s behind closed doors, for sure.”

Chelsea will be without injured England wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell for Liverpool’s west London visit, but Timo Werner has been back in training after Covid-19.

Defender Thiago Silva should also be able to return to ease the Blues’ defensive injury issues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in