Romelu Lukaku sent off for his response to racist abuse

Romelu Lukaku’s agents have condemned “beyond despicable” racist abuse from Juventus fans that led to the Inter Milan striker being sent off in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Lukaku was shown a second yellow card after celebrating a late equaliser from the penalty spot, with the Belgian putting a finger to his lips in front of home supporters in Turin.

His stoppage time goal levelled the tie at 1-1 ahead of the second leg but sparked a heated final five minutes, with Samir Handanovic and Juan Cuadrado also sent off late on.

Roc Nation Sports International, who represent Lukaku, alleged that the 29-year-old had been subjected to racist chanting “before, during and after” taking his penalty, and accused officials of punishing the victim of abuse.

“Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation, said in a statement.

“Romelu scored a penalty in the game. Before, during and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals. The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu.

“Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the league to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately.

“The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse. I am certain that the footballing world shares the same sentiment.”

Cuadrado had given Juventus the lead inside the final ten minutes before Lukaku was granted the chance to equalise from twelve yards after Gleison Bremer handled.

The striker’s initial celebration saw players from both sides clash by the penalty spot, before a further fracas after Davide Massa sent Lukaku off.

Tensions again flared after the full time whistle, with a scuffle between Cuadrado and Handanovic, Inter’s captain, resulting in referee Massa showing red to both players.

The return leg will be held in Milan on 26 April.

Lukaku had been the target of alleged racist abuse during his first spell with Inter between 2019 and 2021.

The striker said that football “was going backwards” in terms of combatting racism in September 2019 after accusing Cagliari fans of racist chanting, while Serie A opened an investigation into allegations of racist abuse aimed at Lukaku after a game against Napoli earlier this year.