Romelu Lukaku hails ‘best year of career’ after firing Inter Milan to Serie A title

Romelu Lukaku has said winning the Serie A title with Inter Milan has capped the “best” year of his career after the Italian side secured their first league championship since 2010 on Sunday.

The Belgian striker has scored 21 goals and contributed 10 assists in Serie A so far this season, which is already the best return of his career with four matches still to play this campaign.

The former Manchester United front-man moved to Italy in 2019 after hitting just 12 goals in his final season at Old Trafford.

Inter won their first Serie A title in 11 years after second-placed Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on Sunday, ending Juventus’ streak of nine championship in a row.

“I am so happy for all the Inter fans in the world, for the team, the staff, the president and everyone,” Lukaku, who was filmed celebrating in the streets of Milan on Sunday, told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was a wonderful year for us, I am truly proud to play for Inter. I wanted to come out here and celebrate along with the people. I told my friend this was the best way to experience it, to be there with the fans.

“For me and many of my team-mates, this is our first league title, so it’s a moment we wanted to share with them.

“Last year was good too, but yes, this was the best of my career. It’s wonderful and I hope to continue like this. I want to thank everyone, I am truly so happy.”