Juventus ordered to partially close stadium after Romelu Lukaku racially abused

Juventus have been ordered to close part of their stadium for their next home Serie A match against Napoli by an Italian sports judge after Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was racially abused during Tuesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Tribuna Sud section of Juve’s Allianz Stadium will be closed for their game against Napoli on April 23 after racist chants were heard coming from that area during the 1-1 first leg draw against Inter.

“The supporters of Juventus occupying the first tier of the sector known as the ‘tribuna sud’, during the 35th and 49th minutes of the second half shouted vulgar and insulting choruses and shouts of racial discrimination against the player of Internazionale Romelu Lukaku,” a Serie A statement said.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that Juventus have banned two fans from their stadium after video footage of the incident went viral.

Lukaku’s agents have condemned “beyond despicable” racist abuse from Juventus fans that led to the Inter Milan striker being sent off.

Lukaku was shown a second yellow card after celebrating a late equaliser from the penalty spot, with the Belgian putting a finger to his lips in front of home supporters in Turin.

His stoppage time goal levelled the tie at 1-1 ahead of the second leg but sparked a heated final five minutes, with Samir Handanovic and Juan Cuadrado also sent off late on.

Roc Nation Sports International, who represent Lukaku, alleged that the 29-year-old had been subjected to racist chanting “before, during and after” taking his penalty, and accused officials of punishing the victim of abuse.

“Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation, said in a statement.

“Romelu scored a penalty in the game. Before, during and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals. The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu.

“Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the league to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately.

“The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse. I am certain that the footballing world shares the same sentiment.”